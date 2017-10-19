Queen City Tuk Tuk offers unique way to see the sights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’ve been in downtown Buffalo in recent weeks, you may have noticed an unusual open-air vehicle on the roads. Queen City Tuk Tuk has started offering tours and transportation in an auto-rickshaw that would look more at home in southeast Asia.

“It’s fun. The whole concept is really just fun and excitement, but it’s totally different, you don’t see vehicles like this,” said Queen City Tuk Tuk co-owner Joseph Dietzel.

A tuk tuk is part motorcycle, part minibus, and the Queen City Tuk Tuk is all covered in the wild Zubaz print. It really turns heads as it heads across town.

“The greatest thing is you don’t have any barriers between you and what you can see,” explained co-owner Joshua Bornhoeft. “And you’re going at a slower pace than you would in a car or bus, so it gives you that opportunity to really take everything in and just be in awe and splendor at the architecture, the beauty, the people.”

Queen City Tuk Tuk’s co-owners decided to start offering tuk tuk tours in Buffalo after riding in tuk tuks themselves while traveling together in Thailand.

“We saw these awesome vehicles, we experienced them,” Dietzel recalled. “They were fun, they were exciting, and we totally thought we need to bring one to Buffalo.”

The first tuk tuk in the Queen City Tuk Tuk fleet started operating about a month ago, bringing a taste of Thailand to Western New York with one key difference. The tuk tuk here is extremely quiet compared to traditional tuk tuks in Asia. “We wanted to bring a green source of transportation to Buffalo. It’s 100 percent electric,” Dietzel explained.

The Queen City Tuk Tuk has also been customized to handle Western New York weather, with heated seats and the ability to enclose the sides to keep the elements out.

It offers a comfortable ride for up to six passengers for up to six hours at a time. “We can do sightseeing with your family and friends or corporate events, as well.” Bornhoeft said. “Right now, we have our relationship with the Pearl Street family of companies where we’ll be doing brewery tours for 20 dollars a person at Riverworks, Pearl Street, and Lafayette Brewing.”

Whichever package you choose, the professional tour guides will be sure to showcase the city and highlight all of the gems it has to offer. “These streets are just filled with history, architecture and sightseeing and even bringing your family can be a great experience,” Dietzel said.

News 4’s Katie Alexander got to experience a one-of-a-kind ridealong with Queen City Tuk Tuk on Thursday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.

