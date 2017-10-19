School replaces Halloween costume parade with “Black and Orange” spirit day

WALPOLE, Mass. (WIVB) — An elementary school in Massachusetts has cancelled its annual Halloween costume parade, replacing it with something else.

Boyden Elementary School, in Walpole, will instead have a “Black and Orange” spirit day, according to Boston CBS contributors WBZ-TV.

“I think it’s a lot of political correctness,” one woman said. “I think it’s a shame because Halloween is the funnest day of the year next to Christmas for children.”

Another person said ““Put a costume on. Parade down the street. Let them have their little time. Why do you have to turn it into something political?”

The school’s principal released a message to parents, saying “…the costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students. Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student’s individual differences are respected.”

A Halloween party was still take place after school hours are over.