Soy yogurt recalled because it may contain milk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Stonyfield recalled some of its yogurt, forcing stores to remove the item from their shelves.

The following product was recalled:

Stonyfield O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt, 5.3 oz., UPC 5215900603 with a Use By date of November 4, 2017

The soy yogurt was recalled because it may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Retailers include Walmart and Amazon Fresh.

Anyone with questions can call Stonyfield’s consumer relations at 1-800-PRO-COWS.

