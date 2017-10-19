Tonawanda CIty Police looking for suspect who attempted to rob Tops store

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tonawanda City Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob the Tops store at 150 Niagara Street.

According to police, the suspect pictured demanded that an employee open the register. He fled when he was rebuffed.

The individual is described as a white male, 6′ tall, with blue eyes and a light beard, wearing a sweatshirt that included the phrase “New York”.

The incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

No weapon was displayed.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tonawanda City Police detectives at 692-2121 ext 310.