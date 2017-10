(WIVB) — Who says dogs and mail carriers don’t get along?

One Facebook page is showing their relationships aren’t so “ruff.”

The UPS Dogs Facebook page is quickly catching attention for its pictures of pups along UPS routes across the country.

The pictures show the love and need for treats shared between drivers and man’s best friend.

Social media users are falling in love. One user commented on a photo, saying they’re quitting their job to become a UPS worker.

