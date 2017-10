BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might notice some new changes the next time you fly out of Buffalo.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of $15 million in improvements at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The project rehabilitated the entire length of the crosswind runway at the airport.

New runway edge lights and guidance signs are also in place.

The work covered more than 7,000 feet — the entire length of the runway.