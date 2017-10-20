6 arrested in family court warrant sweep

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Erie County men were arrested in a family court warrant sweep by the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

The arrests were part of the annual National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, which occurred across the country.

“Although my Family Court Warrant Unit is active throughout the year, these sweeps concentrate on some of our worst offenders to bring them in front of the courts and ensure the individual is living up to his or her responsibility to their children,” Sheriff Tim Howard said. “These operations help the families and the taxpayers by bringing deadbeat dads and moms to justice.”

The following people were arrested on family court warrants:

53-year-old Daniel Sokolofsky from Kenmore on a Family Court warrant.

41-year-old Kevin L. Williams from Buffalo on a Family Court warrant.

62-year-old Anthony Ross from Buffalo on a Family Court warrant.

24-year-old Xavier Boney from Buffalo on a Family Court warrant.

42-year-old Andrew R. Walter, Sr. from Angola on a Family Court warrant.

40-year-old Luis A. Pirela from Buffalo on a Family Court warrant.

“Deadbeat parents need to be held accountable,” Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw said. “Children and mostly single moms suffer when parents do not honor their court ordered obligations to support their family. It is an honor to work with the Sheriff to ensure children are properly taken care of. We are sending a clear message to deadbeats that stiff their families: we will find you. And you will pay. One way or another, you will assuredly pay. Yesterday’s raid is the culmination of the process we audited. The Sheriff’s Office gets top marks for their controls and procedures regarding serving these warrants and today’s results are proof they are working.”