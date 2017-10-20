Advocates hope #MeToo movement creates change

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, hundreds of thousands of posts using the hashtag ‘Me Too’ began popping up after actress Alyssa Milano prompted people who are survivors of sexual harassment and assault to use the phrase to highlight the issue.

“I think it’s really shown the broad community how prevalent sexual assault and harassment is,” said Cailtin Powalski, the Director of the Advocate Program at Crisis Services. “Its been an opportunity for many survivors to really share their story and experiences.”

She says, for others, it is triggering.

“We want them to know that we hear them, too. Even if they’re not ready to share stories, that’s okay; it doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened or it isn’t important.”

Sexual harassment is defined by advocates as ‘any sort of unwanted sexual-in-nature experience that someone has had. Because of that broad definition, Powalski says, statistically, it’s tough to track the number of people who have been victims. She says the movement is showing there are many out there and she’s hopeful the conversations that are being started will be the beginning of creating change.

“As a community, we are poised for change now and we’re not going to tolerate those behaviors which are so harmful.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of harassment or assault and would like to talk with someone at Crisis Services, call their 24 hour hotline at 716-834-3131

