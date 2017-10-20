Arrest made in Clarence hit and run that sent two children to hospital

Related Coverage Hit and run accident in Clarence sends two children to hospital

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in Wednesday’s hit and run accident in Clarence that sent two children to the hospital.

London White, 27, of Amherst, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding, failure to yield right of way, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

On Wednesday, a white delivery truck and a passenger vehicle collided at Salt and County roads. The passenger vehicle rolled over with a parent and two minors inside.

The delivery truck fled the scene.

Following the crash, the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify and locate the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office received “dozens” pf calls, as well as a call from employees of a local business.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, representatives from Value City Furniture contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing media reports and observing damage to one of the company’s delivery vehicles. An investigation led to the arrest of White.

White surrendered to deputies with his lawyer and was released on appearance tickets to Town of Clarence Court.

The two children in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery. The Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on their injuries as of Friday afternoon.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard thanked the public for their help and commended Value City Furniture for their actions in a statement, saying the company proved “to be a good and responsible corporate citizen.”