Authorities looking for man they say raped, killed baby

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WIVB) — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a fugitive they say raped and killed a 13-month-old girl.

Joshua Gurto, 37, is wanted by the Conneaut Police Department in northern Ohio. He was last seen in Girard, Pennsylvania.

A dark grey Ford F-150 truck seen in a surveillance video appears to have a New York license plate. Authorities say Gurto and an unknown male may be in or traveling throughout western New York.

Gurto is roughly 5’10” and weighs about 145 lbs. Authorities say Gurto has a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone who can help identify the unknown male in the video, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurto should call 1-866-4WANTED or text 84711.

A reward is being offered for information leading to Gurto’s arrest.