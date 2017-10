BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Batavia man has been charged with assaulting a child after Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say he attempted to punish his 11-year-old son by striking him on the foot with a plastic object, which caused him to bleed.

John P. Henning, Sr., was charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged incident took place Thursday.

Henning was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released. He was given a return date of Dec. 5.