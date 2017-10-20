Case moving forward against mom, son who say police condoned drug use for film

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A city court judge has denied a motion to dismiss drug-related charges against Robert Sagliani and his mother, Robin Sagliani, who both appeared in a short film shot in Buffalo in which they say they shot up real heroin.

Robert Sagliani is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, as well as obstruction of governmental administration, resisting, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robin Sagliani is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arrested, along with a third person, near the library back in December.

The Saglianis claim the arresting officer, Liz Baker, offered to help them with their charges if they appeared in the film “Blink of an Eye” which was being shot, in part, in a restaurant in the Main Place Mall. The Saglianis say Baker had been told by a superior officer to find heroin users to appear in the film, and they say that’s why they were arrested.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he personally supervised the internal investigation into Baker’s actions, and found she made no promises to the Saglianis. Flynn says Baker did tell them pair about the film that was being shot and she did give the Sagliani’s the producer’s contact information, and that was it.

Flynn responded to questions about why Baker was at the mall during the film’s shoot, and even posed for a picture with Robert Sagliani, by saying the mall is on Officer Baker’s normal beat. Flynn says she happened to be walking by the shoot and stopped when she saw the Saglianis, but he denied allegations that Baker in any way orchestrated their appearance in the film, provided paraphernalia for them to use, or in any way condoned their drug usage, let alone had any knowledge of it.

“Officer Baker did nothing wrong at all. No one from the Buffalo police department did anything wrong at all,” Flynn said, after Hon. Joseph Fiorella denied the defense’s motion to dismiss charges.

Robin Sagliani’s attorney, Mark Sacha, had argued the charges should be dismissed in the interest of justice, alleging improper police conduct.

“It’s politics,” Sacha told News 4.

“It’s an election year and they wanted to be behind the opiate crisis, which is a great thing, but this woman is not just something to be used,” he said, touching Robin Sagliani’s shoulder while speaking to reporters outside the courtroom.

Robert Sagliani, who is being represented by a public defender, did not appear in court Friday morning. He is currently in rehab in Pennsylvania.

Flynn says if Robert Sagliani completes treatment, that will be taken into account.

Flynn said he would “do the right thing” and “not make this into a federal offense.”

The Saglianis are scheduled to appear as co-defendants in Buffalo City Court for further proceedings on November 2 at 9:30 a.m.