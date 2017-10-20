Case of viral meningitis reported at Batavia High School

By Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents in the Batavia School District received a call this morning regarding a case of viral meningitis at the high school.

According to a statement on the district’s website, “Meningitis is caused by a virus and is not fatal.  It can be caused by any one of the common cold or intestinal viruses.  The difference is, it affects the lining of your spinal cord and brain.  It is spread by person-to person contact, or a cough, just as the common cold virus is.”

The district is directing questions to Nancy Haitz, the Director of Health Services at 585-343-2480 extension 2004.

 

