CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been accused of shooting a man on Hartford Road in Amherst this past January.

Amherst Police detectives and Cheektowaga Police served a search warrant on Marne Road Friday morning following an investigation into then shooting.

Raaquim McCrayer, 25, of Cheektowaga, was charged with first degree assault and second degree criminal possession of a weapon and taken into custody.