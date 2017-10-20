Clarence High School prepares to compete in 12th annual trebuchet contest

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) –It takes about ten minutes to load and launch, but it takes about a year of building, sculpting, and preparation. It’s a trebuchet and Clarence High School is at the forefront with new design techniques.

Crank it up, watch it rise, load in the ammo, and it’s off. This is the trebuchet that Clarence High School’s engineering club built, and it is impressive. It seems simple but a lot of work has gone into its design over the past year! Senior and president of the club, Anthony Mele, told News 4, “We found a design that we liked, we started making prototypes. We started with a quarter scale model, then a half scale model, and then eventually based this larger scale off of.”

Anthony is president of the club and took on a lot of the responsibility of designing the catapult that will compete in the 12th annual trebuchet contest at The Great Pumpkin Farm. Mele said, “I’m excited to hopefully see all our work pay off and I’m nervous to see how it actually unfolds and how the trebuchet actually handles.”

The outcome will probably be pretty good. Along with numerous practice runs with the engineering club, Anthony has gone over the design with his teachers, perfecting every square inch. Tom Maroney, Technology Education Teacher for Clarence High School said, “They are all attacking the different problems that have to be involved. There is a lot of math, there’s a lot of science and they are doing all the calculations. Plus they’re figuring out all the problems and there is a lot of them!”

It’s an activity that allows a little bit of fun to be incorporated into the classrooms that sometimes aren’t so fun. Maroney hopes that this will inspire a lot of the students involved to go into engineering. He shared, “Out of the 50 involved, most of them are going to be going into engineering, that’s their goals. And they have to try and figure out the different fields they are going to go into. So when we did this project, I broke it up into the mechanical side, the architectural side, the civil side and the electrical side.”

10 schools, including Clarence High School, will be competing in the contest Sunday. There are lots of different areas of the competition ensuring many winners. Each will be awarded money to put towards their club.