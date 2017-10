THE NETHERLANDS (WIVB) — A Dutch start-up called Crowded Cities hopes to teach crows to pick up cigarette butts.

The birds are known to be highly intelligent, even able to make their own tools.

The “crow-bar” device includes a large funnel for the butts, along with a food dispenser.

A four-step process would reward the birds with food for each butt dropped in the funnel.

The company is developing a prototype before researchers study how the cigarette butts affect the birds.