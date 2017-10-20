Erie County Parks’ fall photo contest kicks off this weekend

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The annual “Fall for Erie County Parks” photo contest kicks off Saturday, encouraging county residents to capture the beauty of Erie County’s public parks in their fall foliage.

The contest runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 5.

Rules for the contest can be viewed here.

Participants who live in Erie County can enter by posting their photos on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #FallforECParks . No professional photographs will be accepted. Only one entry per person can be submitted, and each submission must note in which park the photo was taken at and identify the location inside of the park. Only horizontal photos may be submitted. Participants will see their photos displayed by the Erie County Parks Department on their website and on social media outlets.