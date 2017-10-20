Former fire department treasurer charged with stealing more than $11,000

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former treasurer of the Bolivar Fire Department was charged with stealing more than $11,000.

The money was taken from the department over several years, according to an investigation by Bolivar police and the office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Authorities say Amy Olmstead, 47, forged and cashed department checks, and pocketed cash that was donated at fundraisers. One of the campaigns authorities say she stole from was the “Smile for Christmas” campaign. The campaign collects money used to buy toys for local kids.

According to DiNapoli’s office, Olmstead exaggerated bank balances to hide that she was stealing money.

When a bank told the fire department that their checks were bouncing, “her alleged crimes were unmasked,” according to DiNapoli’s office.

“It’s unacceptable when a public official blurs the line between their private desires and the public’s money,” DiNapoli said. “When that line is crossed, a clear message must be sent that such behavior will not be tolerated. I thank Bolivar Police Chief Steven McPherson and Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep for their partnership with my office in bringing Mrs. Olmstead to justice.”

Olmstead started working for the fire department in 2014. In January of last year, she became the treasurer, but resigned in September of that year “after her alleged fraud was exposed,” DiNapoli’s office said.

She was charged with Grand Larceny, Forgery and Falsifying a Business Document. After appearing in Bolivar Village Court, she will be back on December 21.