New fall fashion items available at Bills store

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are getting game day ready as the team is heading back to the cap after their bye week. Fall, football weather should be coming around eventually and Bills backers are gearing up for when those games arrive.

“You can certainly wear your pride all year long,” said Jason Klein, the retail manager at the Bills store. “We have products that’ll carry all season.”

And the bills store has attire for every fan. Even the newest members of Bills Mafia can wear onesies to show their support.

Klein says they work with 80 different merchandising companies, keeping their shelves stocked with the latest, trendiest attire for the season.

“We like to keep it fresh. New products coming in with new apparel – it’s something we take pride in.”

Klein says their sales numbers on sitting right around where they were this time last season and that’s as the team holds the same record heading into week 7.

“If we can put together a few more wins, I think fans will be out in droves.”

The Bills store is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm and all day during home games.