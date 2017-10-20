New fall fashion items available at Bills store

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are getting game day ready as the team is heading back to the cap after their bye week.  Fall, football weather should be coming around eventually and Bills backers are gearing up for when those games arrive.

“You can certainly wear your pride all year long,” said Jason Klein, the retail manager at the Bills store. “We have products that’ll carry all season.”

And the bills store has attire for every fan. Even the newest members of Bills Mafia can wear onesies to show their support.

Klein says they work with 80 different merchandising companies, keeping their shelves stocked with the latest, trendiest attire for the season.

“We like to keep it fresh. New products coming in with new apparel – it’s something we take pride in.”

Klein says their sales numbers on sitting right around where they were this time last season and that’s as the team holds the same record heading into week 7.

“If we can put together a few more wins, I think fans will be out in droves.”

The Bills store is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm and all day during home games.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s