North Buffalo neighborhood plans for new dog park in honor of Officer Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Day by day support continues to grow for Officer Craig Lehner as people throughout the community are finding new ways to honor him. Now a North Buffalo neighborhood wants to create a dog park in memory of the K-9 officer and police diver.

If you drive down Saranac Street in Buffalo, you’ll notice blue ribbons line the block on light poles and blue lights shine outside of homes. There’s even a sign thanking the Buffalo Police Department and remembering Officer Craig Lehner, K-9 43.

“The commitment that these men and women every day at putting on the line, their lives, every day,” said Vincent Gregory, president of the Saranac Central Block Association.

Although people living in Vincent Gregory’s neighborhood didn’t know Officer Craig Lehner personally, they want to honor him and pay tribute to all Buffalo police officers.

“An officer will come here for something it could be small it could be big but they’re here for us so we want to be there for them, they’re our family,” said Gregory.

Gregory says many officers live on his block which made news of Lehner hit close to home.

“The officer gave himself to serve the community, so why not create a memorial where the officer is still giving back, he loved dogs,” said Gregory.

Now Gregory and his neighbors want to create a dog agility park in Delaware park in memory of Officer Lehner and as an ode to his partner and friend, K-9 Shield.

Gregory says this wouldn’t be a typical dog park.

“We want it to have agility and that where the dogs can exercise, may even have a police officer, like a substation in the park,” said Gregory.

Gregory says this park wouldn’t just be a memorial…but a way to give back to a community that officer Lehner so graciously served.

“His legacy will live on,” said Gregory.

Gregory says the next phase is getting funding for the park. He says there are grants to possibly help with that. The goal is to have the dog agility park by next year.