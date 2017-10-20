Orchard Park man, 75, charged with sexually abusing fellow residents of apartment complex

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting several women who lived at the same senior apartment complex.

Robert Bykowicz, 75, of Orchard Park, was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and a criminal sexual act.

Police say he not only lived at the complex, but also worked there as the maintenance man.

He was arrested last week after police received a complaint from the manager of the complex that Bykowicz had sexually assaulted several women who lived there.

Officers aren’t naming the apartment.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Anyone with information concerning other possible victims is asked to contact Orchard Park Police detectives at (716) 662-6475.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s