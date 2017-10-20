Orchard Park man, 75, charged with sexually abusing fellow residents of apartment complex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting several women who lived at the same senior apartment complex.

Robert Bykowicz, 75, of Orchard Park, was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and a criminal sexual act.

Police say he not only lived at the complex, but also worked there as the maintenance man.

He was arrested last week after police received a complaint from the manager of the complex that Bykowicz had sexually assaulted several women who lived there.

Officers aren’t naming the apartment.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Anyone with information concerning other possible victims is asked to contact Orchard Park Police detectives at (716) 662-6475.