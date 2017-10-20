Police: Child seriously injured in Rochester incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Police are conducting an investigation on Walnut St. in Rochester regarding an incident that left a child seriously injured Friday afternoon.

Investigator Frank Camp said “it is a serious incident involving the serious injury of a child.” Camp declined to confirm details of the incident, but said the scene is contained and the public is not in danger.

Rochester Nexstar contributors WROC spoke to the aunt of the child who was injured. She said her two-year-old nephew was shot. The boy’s mother was on a field trip with one of the boy’s siblings, and the boy was home with his father at the time of the incident, according to the aunt.

The child is in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Camp said it is a very complicated investigation and that is why the perimeter of the investigation is so large.