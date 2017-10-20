Retired BPD Homicide Bureau chief gives insight on losing an officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The loss of Officer Craig Lehner is being felt all across the Queen City.

The retired chief of the Buffalo Police Department’s Homicide Bureau, Charlie Fieramusca, did not know Officer Lehner, but he knows how it feels to lose a brother in blue.

During his tenure, five officers were killed in the line of duty.

He gave News 4 some insight into what the Buffalo police and others are going through right now.

“Law enforcement from one end of the country to the other on every single level, whether it be the smallest village and town, to the FBI and everything in between, we are a family, and loss of a family member is traumatic and hurtful to us all,” Fieramusca said.

