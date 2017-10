SEATTLE (WIVB) — Starbucks is giving coffee lovers something to sink their teeth into.

The coffee connoisseur is selling “Mister and Misses Vampire Frappuccinos.”

Both start with mocha sauce and whipped cream on the bottom. From there, Mister Vampire adds a layer of chocolate cereal, while Misses Vampire changes it up with sweet vanilla.

The drinks are only available in the U.K., Singapore, Norway and Sweden.