BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UberEATS, an online ordering and delivery platform launched bu UBER, debuted one month ago in Buffalo.

What are Buffalonians ordering from UberEATS?

According to the company, the top five most ordered items in Buffalo are:

Tacos Burritos Chicken Fingers Subs Nachos

The most popular day to order is Sunday, and the most popular time is 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The top five searched categories on the app include:

Fast food American Mexican Breakfast/Brunch Asian