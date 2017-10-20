Two suspects sought in farmers’ market larcenies, up to $1,000 reward offered

SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information about a string of larcenies that occurred at a farmers’ market over the past few nights in the Town of Sardinia.

These video stills were taken from footage captured the night of Oct. 17. It is believed that the same individuals returned masked and wearing gloves on Oct. 19.

The suspects took cash from the honor box and large quantities of perishable goods.

The suspects are two white males in their 20s. One male is wearing a New York Yankees pullover-style windbreaker and has facial hair, the other is wearing a dark sweatshirt with an unknown insignia, has facial hair, and wears glasses.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161 or contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-290, reference CL # 17-086407.

