Vacant houses catch fire overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are trying to figure out how a fire on Buffalo’s east side started.

Two homes on Watson St. caught fire around 12:45 a.m. The flames burst through the homes’ roofs.

According to fire officials, there were some complications in containing the flames.

“We were hampered initially,” Buffalo Fire Department Division Chief Peter Kertzie said. “We had power lines that had burned down and fallen in the street, so we had to watch that. And in the initial fire building, the chimneys aren’t structurally sound, and we were worried about those coming down on our guys in the alley, and we had to stay clear of that.”

$70,000 in structural damage was done to the vacant homes.