Vacant houses catch fire overnight

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are trying to figure out how a fire on Buffalo’s east side started.

Two homes on Watson St. caught fire around 12:45 a.m. The flames burst through the homes’ roofs.

According to fire officials, there were some complications in containing the flames.

“We were hampered initially,” Buffalo Fire Department Division Chief Peter Kertzie said. “We had power lines that had burned down and fallen in the street, so we had to watch that. And in the initial fire building, the chimneys aren’t structurally sound, and we were worried about those coming down on our guys in the alley, and we had to stay clear of that.”

$70,000 in structural damage was done to the vacant homes.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s