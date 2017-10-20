Woman continues to spread message of love after sign burned outside her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman behind a movement to spread love through the Queen City is refusing to back down, even after arson.

Now, her movement is bigger than ever.

Someone set a sign on fire outside of Johanna Dominguez’s home on Mariner St. last month.

The sign offered messages of things like unity, women’s rights and LGBT rights.

Now, Love is Love Buffalo is spreading these signs across the Queen City.

500 signs were sent out in the campaign’s first week.

“This is simultaneously a celebration after giving away those 500 signs, but also continuing to spread the message as a response to hate, and we don’t let hate stand in this country,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez says since the fire, these signs have popped up in 10 states across the country.