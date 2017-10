SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIVB) — The time children spend on digital devices is shifting.

New research from non-profit group Common Sense finds kids who are eight years old and younger now spend about 48 minutes per day on mobile devices.

That’s up from just five minutes per day in 2011.

Overall screen time, including TV, has not changed much, coming in at an average of two hours and 19 minutes per day.