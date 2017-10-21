Boil and conserve water order issued for parts of Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services has issued a mandatory order effective immediately to both boil and conserve water for all customers of the Village of Fredonia Public Water System in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret.

The Department of Health reports that a major leak was found in the Castel Heights area around 7:30 a.m. The leak was found after the water filter plant operator noted high water usage and decreasing water levels and capacity.

Officials say crews have been working to fix the water main break(s) and that this order remains in effect until further notice.

BOIL WATER BEFORE USING

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food and infant formula until further notice.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil

boil for one minute

cool before using or use bottled water

Contaminated water can make you sick. Harmful microbes may be present in the water and can cause diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. These symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

CONSERVE WATER

Only use as much tap water as is essential.

No outside watering of lawns, shrubs, plants, etc.

No washing cars, trucks, trailers, decks, houses, sidewalks, driveways, etc

. Use paper plates and utensils to avoid dishwashing.

Limit showers and baths.

Do only full loads of laundry.