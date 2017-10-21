Bundle Up Buffalo

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of coats, scarves, boots and other weather gear lined tables at the Jericho Road Community Health Center today.

The donations were made through the “Bundle Up Buffalo” campaign.

Items are given to families who might need a little help this winter.

Organizers say the need is especially great for resettled refugee families.

“This year we had about 750 different articles of clothing donated whether that’s boots, hats, scarves, coats. We had an additional 450 blankets so if you can imagine we are anticipating we are going to run out of those today, so that just gives you an idea of the immense need in our city for people who really can’t just go out and buy new coats every year.”

About 800 people attended this year.

 

