BUFFALO (WIVB) — A Buffalo man, 37, is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot on Buffalo’s West Side.

Officers responded to a call on the 2000 block of Niagara Street near Hertel Avenue around 2:20 Saturday morning.

We’re told the man was sitting in his car and was shot multiple times.

Buffalo Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at: (716) 847-2255.