Niagara County leaders roll out Safe-Cam program

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living in North Tonawanda are helping police keep a close eye on criminals.

Homeowners and businesses can register private security cameras with police through the safe cam program.

The locations of the cameras are put on a map used by law enforcement.

The Niagara County District Attorney’s office visited downtown businesses Saturday, urging people to sign up. Officials tell us it allows police to solve crimes more quickly.

“They are participants in helping us solve those crimes. Their camera is registered we will know immediately in the area where a crime occurs what cameras are available and we will already have them signed up and ready to make available to law enforcement to help solve those crimes,” said Caroline Wojastzek, Niagara County District Attorney.

Buffalo, Niagara County and Amherst are just some of the other municipalities with safe cam programs already in place.

