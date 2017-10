ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were charged with stealing more than $900 worth of items from a Kohl’s.

Orchard Park Police say Shaquana Bush, 30, and Alexis Rose, 23, were spotted by security shoplifting Saturday.

Police say they ran out the store and into a car driven by James Rucker, 22.

Police were able to box in his vehicle before he could drive away.