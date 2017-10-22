5 Questions with Ryan Groy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Let’s go back to where it all began in Wiscosin. As a kid, a 12-year-old, you were a soda vendor you were in the stands at Camp Randell Stadium as a soda vendor. So, my question to you is how many cups of soda did you spill during jump around?

Ryan Groy: Honestly, I was so scared because I thought the second level was going to collapse during jump around. The whole stadium shakes. Nothing spilled, but at the end of the game, you’re sticky because of drips, but it’s fun.

Give us your best vendor call.

I sold soda early, but went to water but it was a lot better. “Water, ice cold water here.” That’s clutch.

BKL: You actually played fullback at Wisconsin. What was that like for you?

RG: So we had a ridiculous offensive line. We had a few injuries and I played the whole camp at RG. When everyone got healthy, they wanted to find a place for me at that time I ended up being a fullback. We didn’t have any passes or run, I was just in there as a lead blocker but it was fun.

BKL: What’s the biggest difference between being and offensive lineman blocking and being a fullback and blocking?

RG: You have a head start. you have a running start at the guy. You have a little more space, but you get a head start.

BKL: Is there any chance during your NFL career if a coach asked you to lose a few LBs and play fullback, you’d be like heck yes sign me up.

RG: Yes. That’d be a lot of fun.

BKL: Big guys don’t score a lot in the league. If you did, what’d your touchdown dance be if you scored?

RG: Not sure I’d have a touchdown dance. I’d probably throw a ball up and shoot a few arrows through it. That’s probably as far as I’d go with it.”