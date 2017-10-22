Bills get McCoy going to beat Bucs, improve to 4-2

Buffalo beats Tampa bay 30-27.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Chris Conte (23) attempts to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills finally got LeSean McCoy and the run game going.

The star running back finished with 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Bills 30-27 win over Tampa Bay.

The game came down to the fourth quarter, when Jameis Winston hit O.J. Howard for a 33-yard strike, tying the came at 20 a piece.

Then the Bills sputtered on offense, McCoy fumbled the ball on first down with 9:30 remaining.

Tampa Bay capitalized off the turnover, when Winston hit his favorite target Mike Evans for a 12 yard strike. Less than a minute later, the Bills offense found the end zone as well when McCoy scored his second touchdown on the afternoon, tying the game at 27.

Buffalo’s defense would get to work on the ensuing drive, rookie Tre’Davious White forced a fumble and recovered it in Tampa Bay territory.

Stephen Hauschka kicked the game winning field goal from 30 yards out, leading to the Bills win. Hauschka went 3-for-4 on field goals on the afternoon, including a NFL record tying strike from-52 yards out.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 20-33 passing for 268 yards, he also added 53-yards rushing. The Bills leading receiver was Deonte Thompson, who had 107 yards.

