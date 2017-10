BUFFALO,N.Y.– (WIVB) The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew discussed the important stretch of four games the team has upcoming with three home games and a fourth game against the Jets. The importance to come out with at least three wins for making a playoff push.

The crew also talked about the important matchup between the Bills secondary and the very talented Bucs wide receivers.

They also talked about the glut of offensive tackles the team has now, and if they will need to move one of them.