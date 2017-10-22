Buffalo Kick off LIVE: The Big Story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills return to action following their bye week, the big question on everyone’s mind…when is LeSean McCoy going to score a touchdown?

This is the longest drought McCoy says he has with not reaching the endzone.

“We gotta get this thing going,” the star running back said. “I wanna get going. It’s time to get going. It’s time for myself to get rolling. Get back to the normal big chunks, big plays like we’ve been doing.”

Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison wanted to run the ball using more outside zone blocking this year. It worked week one, but not much since. So, the Bills have gone back to things they’ve done the past two years.

“It’s not really that difficult for us because we’re familiar with all the different techniques and all the different schemes we’ve been running the last few years,” Richie Incognito said.

“When the coach picks to plug them back in, we’re ready to go.”

“It’s something that’s been working for so long, stick with it,” McCoy continued” The coaches know that, but they have their own schemes they want to do. We also want to do the things that we’ve been doing. Just do it better.”

“We’re very multiple, very flexible,” guard John Miller said. “We have a bunch of athletic guys. No matter the scheme, whether it’s outside zone, gap, tight zone. Whatever the scheme is, we play it well.”

McCoy thinks he can breakout this week against Tampa, but that means neutralizing the other talented McCoy in the game, Gerald McCoy.

Running backs prepare for him like a quarterback facing a top pass rusher.

“Circling that guy and where’s he at? What alignment is he in? Because it can change the play, especially for me. He’s one of the guys that can wreck a game.”

McCoy said he’s never gone five games into a season without a touchdown. He wants results. Now.

“I’ve got to get 100 yards, it is as simple as that.”