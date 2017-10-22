Elmwood Village lingerie shop opens to support women fighting breast cancer, find a “new normal”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a Buffalo woman is opening a lingerie shop in the heart of Elmwood Village, helping those fighting this disease.

She wants to make women who have gone through a mastectomy, or reconstructive surgery feel comfortable with what she calls their “new normal.”

You can’t miss this bright pink shop that just popped up in heart of the Elmwood Village, “Jolie, Jolie.”

Josephine Zagarella, Owner, said, “I like, No I don’t lingerie, I love lingerie. I’m obsessed with it.”

Zagarella opened “Jolie Jolie” to bring something new to the renaissance that is now Buffalo.

She said, “What i’m really proud of, is the fact that we also have beautiful post mastectomy and maternity bras as well as pajamas.”

She came across statistics that show Western New York has a higher than average rate of breast cancer compared to the rest of the country.

She said, “Cancer is not exclusive. It doesn’t matter if you’re man, woman or child, this is a disease that affects everyone one way or another.”

She said most women here have to go online or to a specialty store to fit their needs after such a diagnosis. “Once you’ve had your reconstructive surgery, or maybe you didn’t, wouldn’t it be nice to walk into a store in your neighborhood and buy a bra? Without having to feel like its medicinal?” She said.

She said she brings in products that are stylish, to help women adjust to this new chapter in their lives.

Most of what she sells is imported from Europe, but she makes it a priority to make it affordable for everyone.

She said, “Wearing beautiful lingerie should be an everyday indulgence and we should take care of ourselves. You can’t be good to anyone when you’re not good to yourself.”

Jolie Jolie is located at 814 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.