Home Depot donates 400 blue light bulbs in honor of Officer Craig Lehner

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner will be laid to rest. Ahead of his funeral 400 blue light bulbs have been donated to his family, friends and fellow officers.

Blue lights have been selling out since Officer Lehner passed.

On Sunday a new shipment was delivered thanks to the Home Depot and Philips Light Bulbs. They were shipped overnight to make it in time.

The Home Depot district manager says it’s important to support and give back to the community during this difficult time.

“Obviously this tragic loss was something that hit home to everyone in the community and we have associates that it hit home personally too as well, and we wanted to do our part to take care of everybody we could,” said Rob Bertone

 

The Jamestown Home Depot’s assistant manager, Patrick Morgan, delivered the light bulbs. He served with Officer Lehnerfor six years in the military.

