Hunter shot by another hunter in Pavilion

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old man has serious injuries after being shot. It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Pavilion.

A member of the Pavilion Fire Department says the man and another person were hunting on a large piece of property off Perry Road when the shooting happened.

We’re told the victim was shot in the arm and chest with a shot gun. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Fire officials say the two were standing about 500 feet apart from each other when the victim was shot.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Department of Environmental Conservation were all on the scene.

No names have been released.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

 

