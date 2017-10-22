New law gives health benefits to volunteer firefighters fighting cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law will help volunteer firefighters who are battling certain cancers. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill Sunday. It was passed by the legislature in June, but the fight to get these benefits has been ongoing for years.

For some volunteer firefighters, battling flames isn’t their only fight.

“We didn’t volunteer to get cancer,” said Edward Tase, director for the Firemen Association of the State of New York.

Now volunteer firefighters who have been diagnosed with certain cancers will get some help and get health coverage. Governor Cuomo signed the bill Sunday.

The bill will provide tax free disability and death benefits for volunteers with cancers including breast, lung and prostate. By 2019, they’ll also be eligible for benefits to support treatment for life-threatening cancers.

Something volunteer firefighters have been fighting to get for more than 2 years.

Edward Tase says he’s thankful.

“Several of my cohorts are suffering from cancer and they have spent thousands and thousands out of their own pockets yet today they still continue to serve as volunteer firefighters, this is a gift to them,” said Tase.

To be eligible, volunteers must have at least five years of service and must be a current active firefighter.

Tase says this is just a first step in protecting volunteer firefighters and helping with the health costs for those who serve the community – at no cost.

“This is a true statement that we’re able to give something back to them for the time they give,” said Tase.

There are more than 100 thousand volunteer firefighters across the state of New York.

Tase says the new law can help with recruitment efforts as well. The law goes into effect in January.