CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)- A rollover ATV crash in Clarence injured two teens Saturday night.

A 15-year-old male was operating the ATV on a bike path between Gunnville and Wehrle roads around 10 p.m. when it rolled over.

The 14-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition at Women and Children’s Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.