Women attempt to steal $900 worth of merchandise from Kohls

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after police say they stole more than $900 worth of items from Kohls.

Police say 30-year old Shaquana Bush and 23-year-old Alexis Rose, both from Buffalo, were spotted by security shoplifting Saturday.

Police say they ran out of the store and into a car being driven by 22-year-old James Rucker, also from Buffalo.

Police were able to box in his vehicle before he could drive away.

All three will appear in Orchard Park Town Court at a later date.