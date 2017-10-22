Women attempt to steal $900 worth of merchandise from Kohls

By Published: Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges  after police say they stole more than $900 worth of items from Kohls.

Police say 30-year old Shaquana Bush and 23-year-old Alexis Rose, both from Buffalo, were spotted by security shoplifting Saturday.

Police say they ran out of the store and into a car being driven by 22-year-old James Rucker, also from Buffalo.

Police were able to box in his vehicle before he could drive away.

All three will appear in Orchard Park Town Court at a later date.

30-year-old Shaquana Bush
23-year-old Alexis Rose
22-year-old James Rucker

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s