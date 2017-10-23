9 charged with selling fake NFL merchandise on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police charged nine people with selling fake NFL merchandise on Sunday.
The police department worked with NFL trademark officials to charge the following people with Trademark Counterfeiting and Soliciting Without a Permit:
- Alijameen Vogelsang, 41, of Buffalo
- Thomas Vogelsang, 58, of Buffalo
- Dwayne McDonald, 44, of Merztown, Pennsylvania
- Daniel Kind, 59, of Buffalo
- Leon Shears, 34, of Bronx
- Ali Baxter, 42, of Bronx
- Bryant Woods, 52, of Bronx
- Andre Johnson, 40, of Bronx
- Joseph Rivera, 53, of Bronx
They were all released on bail, except for Woods, who was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on a Supreme Court Warrant