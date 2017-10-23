9 charged with selling fake NFL merchandise on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police charged nine people with selling fake NFL merchandise on Sunday.

The police department worked with NFL trademark officials to charge the following people with Trademark Counterfeiting and Soliciting Without a Permit:

Alijameen Vogelsang, 41, of Buffalo

Thomas Vogelsang, 58, of Buffalo

Dwayne McDonald, 44, of Merztown, Pennsylvania

Daniel Kind, 59, of Buffalo

Leon Shears, 34, of Bronx

Ali Baxter, 42, of Bronx

Bryant Woods, 52, of Bronx

Andre Johnson, 40, of Bronx

Joseph Rivera, 53, of Bronx

They were all released on bail, except for Woods, who was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on a Supreme Court Warrant