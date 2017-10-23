Batavia teen is one of five finalists in Frito-Lay sponsored invention competition

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 14-year-old from Batavia is a finalist in a national invention idea contest.

Andrew Young, 14, has been named one of five finalists in the “Dreamvention” contest, sponsored by Frito-Lay- out of nearly 13,000 submissions.

Young’s invention idea- the “Toaster Shooter” was inspired by a time he watched his grandmother burn her fingers while trying to remove a piece of toast from a hot toaster.

“I didn’t want my grandma to burn her fingers again so I came up with the idea for the Toaster Shooter”, said Young. “When I saw the contest announced on The Ellen Show I decided to send my drawings in to see if I could win.  It’s pretty cool that my invention was selected as one of the winners.”

The winner of the Dreamvention contest- and the $250,000 grand prize- will be chosen by the public. Voting runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 27. Click here to visit the contest page. 

 

