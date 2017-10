BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Queen City has been named America’s Friendliest City by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Buffalo also received the status of “second most underrated city” and “third best destination for food”.

This is the second year Buffalo has ranked highly in the magazine’s annual survey, in which its readers are asked to rank U.S. destinations in a variety of categories.

Last year, Travel + Leisure readers named Buffalo “America’s Favorite City”.

For more information, click here.