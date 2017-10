BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating an accident that occurred late Monday afternoon, involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue.

Investigators say a male about 60 to 70 years old darted across the street and was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.