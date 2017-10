BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Feeling overtaxed?

Buffalo is ranked #18 of cities with highest state and local sales tax rates in a recent Tax Foundation study. Buffalo ranks at #18 tied with Calfornia cities Glendale, San Jose, and Stockton at a total combined sales tax rate of 8.75 percent.

Buffalo’s state tax is 4 percent and local sales tax rate is 4.75 percent.

The study included U.S. cities with populations above 200,000. Data was taken as of July 1, 2017.

See the full study here.