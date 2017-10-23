FDA: Massive recall issued for Mann Packing vegetables

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mann Packing is recalling over 130 vegetable products distributed in the United States and Canada that were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

The FDA said Mann Packing issued the recall after finding “a single positive result found on one of our products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”

The contaminated products had “best if used by” dates ranging from Oct. 11-20.

The FDA said Mann Packing is cooperating with health officials.

So far, the FDA said no illnesses have been associated with this product.

The FDA said these are the symptoms for Listeria infection:

“The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

You can read about all the contaminated products here.

